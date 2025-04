"Ty jsi zvíře!" V Miami odtajnili záběry oslav Menšíka. Čech rozchechtal novináře

Mensik Funny Presser after🏆



Q: Did you know that when Novak played his first 1000, you weren’t born?



“Omg, it’s crazy, idk what to say. It’s just showing his dominance…2004 yeah?



Was 17 days before you were born



“Alright, so you read Wikipedia page before” 😂



🎥: ATP Media pic.twitter.com/f3ynLgBzlc