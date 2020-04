Šílený život Jeleny Dokičové. Otec tenistku roky týral, s traumaty bojuje dodnes

View this post on Instagram

My journey to a healthier me!!! 18 months,53 kilos lost and more than 31 kilos lost on the @jennycraigausnz program. Choosing to go on this journey publicly wasn’t easy and I had lots of doubts and fears about putting myself and my weight struggles out there for everyone to see. I am glad I did it and I want to thank everyone for their love and support as I literally didn’t get one bad comment or any hate and negativity and I am grateful for that. In fact all I got was love,support,understanding and help. I especially want to thank @jennycraigausnz for helping me thru the toughest part of my journey and for helping me lose the majority of my weight but more importantly helping me get healthier,find balance when it comes to food and my lifestyle and for giving me my life back. My goal for doing this publicly was to inspire,motivate and help other people and I hope I have done that.I hope I have shown you all that you can achieve anything in life. I hope I have shown you all that anything is possible and that everything can be achieved with hard work,belief,patience and perseverance. Go to the link in my bio to see more on my story and how @jennycraigausnz helped me get back into shape. 🙏🙏❤️❤️🥗🍲🍉🍒🍓🥦🍛🥜🍡 #jennycraig #jennycraigausnz #jennycraigjourney #jennycraigfood #health #healthy #healthylifestyle #lifestyle #transformation #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstransformation #motivation #inspiration #fitness #inspo #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #australia #happy #confidence #fitfam #healthyliving #healthyeating #journey #inspire #empower #women #empoweringwomen