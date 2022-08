Šestým titulem se zapsala do historie. Patnáctiletá Fruhvirtová drží neporazitelnost

Brenda Fruhvirtova today:

- Won her 6th 25k of the year

- Has lost 4 games combined in her last two finals

- On a 20 match winning streak in which she's 40-1 in sets

- Has won 50% of the professional tournaments she's ever entered

- Is into the top 200 at 15y5m pic.twitter.com/3Et0mRaqne