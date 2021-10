Peschkeová získala v Chicagu 36. deblový titul, dvouhru vyhrála Muguruzaová

Květa Peschke 🇨🇿 and Andrea Petkovic 🇩🇪 defeat Caroline Dolehide 🇺🇸 and CoCo Vandeweghe 🇺🇸 in the WTA Chicago Fall Tennis Classic 500 doubles final, 6-3 6-1. After three weeks... First look inside the XS Tennis Village indoor courts! Nice! pic.twitter.com/DojqOaDZZ3