Parní mašina, co se nezastaví. Martincová udivuje svět buldočím zápalem i tetováním

Tereza Martincova - the only player on either tour whose tattoos don't look like the product of a drunken dare - defeats Camila Osorio Serrano, 6-3, 7-5



The Czech has been on a hot streak this year, reaching 5 of her 9 career WTA quarterfinals in 2021



Next: Stephens or Zidansek pic.twitter.com/9GW5FYH76Z