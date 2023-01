Ozvěny Kurnikovové nebo Šarapovové. Brenda, absolutní teror, píší ve světě

The youngest qualifier at an Australian Open is Marta Kostyuk at 15 years and 5 months.



Brenda Fruhvirtová is 15 years and 9 months.



The youngest ever player to play at the Australian Open is Martina Hingis in 1995. 14 years and 3 months.