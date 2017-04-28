Tenis je můj život a cítím, že bych o něj mohl přijít. Nastase se omluvil za víkendové urážky

În ultimele zile, numele meu și situația neplăcută creată la meciul România – Anglia din cadrul Fed Cup în urma declarațiilor mele au fost prezente în presa națională și internațională. Nu doresc să contest reacțiile negative pe care le-am primit, dar aș vrea să aduc câteva cuvinte acum, după o perioadă de gândire pe această temă. Aveam 5 ani când am luat prima rachetă în mână. De atunci, tenisul a fost pentru mine mai mult decât un sport sau o profesie. A fost viața mea, și pentru tenis am sacrificat aproape totul, personal sau profesional. Din păcate, acum, la 70 de ani, am reușit să fac ceva ce nu mi-am dorit și nu mi-am imaginat posibil: să simt că tenisul se îndepărtează de mine. Zilele trecute au fost dificile. Declarațiile mele din cadrul meciului Fed Cup au stârnit, pe bună dreptate, controverse și supărare în cadrul publicului, al presei și, cel mai dureros, al lumii sportului alb. Nu voi încerca să apăr cuvintele, dar vă asigur că în spatele lor se afla doar dorința mea de a apăra interesele echipei României și ale tenisului românesc. Ceea ce s-a întâmplat la Constanța a fost exagerat de către toate părțile. Totusi, Joanna Konta nu avea dreptul să vorbească cu arbitrul de scaun, asta putea să facă doar căpitanul echipei. I-am cerut, în mod civilizat, câteva explicații, iar el m-a trimis în tribună, unde mi s-a ridicat calitatea de căpitan al echipei României. După acest incident, arbitrul a suspendat meciul. Nu înțeleg care este motivul pentru care meciul a fost suspendat și în cadrul cărui punct al regulamentului. Același lucru s-a întâmplat și cu subiectul despre Serena: a fost exagerat de către presă. O stimez pe Serena și o respect. Este una dintre cele mai mari jucătoare de tenis din toate timpurile și știu câtă muncă este în spatele acestor rezultate. La conferința de presă am fost întrebat ce părere am despre faptul că Serenea este însărcinată. Eu atunci am aflat pentru prima dată acest lucru, iar reacția mea a fost spontană. Știu că nimic nu poate scuza cu adevărat vorbele mele – nici tensiunea unui meci la vârf, nici atitudinea nonconformistă pentru care sunt cunoscut, nici nefericita escaladare a situației. Dar viața mea rămâne dedicată tenisului și publicului său și vă rog să acceptați, atât cât se poate, scuzele mele. Cu respect, Ilie Năstase --- In the last few days, my name and the unfortunate situation at the Romania vs England Fed Cup match were present in both the national and international press. I do not wish to deny the negative reactions I’ve received, but I would like to add a few words of my own to this matter now, after a period of reflection. I was 5 when I first picked up a racket. Since then, tennis has been more than a sport or a profession for me. Tennis has been, and is, my life, and for tennis I have sacrificed almost everything, personal or professional. Unfortunately, now, in my 70s, I have somehow managed to do something I have never wanted or even imagined: to feel tennis moving further away from me. The last few days have been difficult for me. My words during the Fed Cup have rightfully caused controversy and upset the audience, the press and, most painfully for me, the tennis world. I will not attempt to defend my words, but I can assure you they only stemmed from my genuine desire to defend the Romanian team and Romanian tennis. What happened in Constanta has been exaggerated by all. Joanna Konta had no right to speak to the chairman, the team captain is the only one who can do this. I asked the chairman for some explanations in a civilized manner, but he sent me to the stand. In the stand, they withdrew my status as Capitan of the Romanian Team and I became a simple spectator. After this, the referee suspended the match. I do not understand why he did it and based on what point from the regulation? The same problem was with the subject about Serena. I really respect Serena. She is one of the greatest tennis players of all times and I know how much work is behind these results. At that press conference, I was asked about Serena’s pregnancy. That was the first time I had heard about her pregnancy, and my reaction was spontaneous. I am fully aware that nothing can truly excuse my statements – not the tension of a high-stakes game, not my traditionally irreverent attitude, not the unfortunate escalation of the situation. My life remains dedicated to tennis and its audiences, so please accept my apologies, for whatever they may be worth right now. Respectfully yours, Ilie Năstase