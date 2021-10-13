Krejčíková nečekaně končí v osmifinále Indian Wells

𝔼𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕖🎱𝔹𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕕



🇪🇸 @paulabadosa takes down the No. 3 seed Krejcikova in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals. This is her 3️⃣rd top 5️⃣ win of her career. 👏#BNPPO21 pic.twitter.com/IbNzs0dsKh