Krejčíková nečekaně končí v osmifinále Indian Wells

Připravujeme podrobnosti.
𝔼𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕖🎱𝔹𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕕— wta (@WTA) October 13, 2021
🇪🇸 @paulabadosa takes down the No. 3 seed Krejcikova in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals. This is her 3️⃣rd top 5️⃣ win of her career. 👏#BNPPO21 pic.twitter.com/IbNzs0dsKh
Připravujeme podrobnosti.
𝔼𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕖🎱𝔹𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕕— wta (@WTA) October 13, 2021
🇪🇸 @paulabadosa takes down the No. 3 seed Krejcikova in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals. This is her 3️⃣rd top 5️⃣ win of her career. 👏#BNPPO21 pic.twitter.com/IbNzs0dsKh
Pokud jste v článku zaznamenali chybu nebo překlep, dejte nám, prosím, vědět prostřednictvím kontaktního formuláře. Děkujeme!