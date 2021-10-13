ANO je na cestě do opozice. Babiš i vítězné koalice čekají na prohlášení Hradu

13. 10.  Renáta
Aktuálně+

Krejčíková nečekaně končí v osmifinále Indian Wells

Sport Sport
před 21 minutami
Barbora Krejčíková podlehla ve čtvrtém kole turnaje v Indian Wells Španělce Paule Badosaové 1:6, 5:7.
Paula Badosaová na US Open 2021
Paula Badosaová na US Open 2021 | Foto: Reuters

Připravujeme podrobnosti. 

 

Právě se děje

před 15 minutami
Velké odpouštění dluhů se komplikuje. Milostivé léto "sabotují" zdravotní pojišťovny
Osobní finance

Velké odpouštění dluhů se komplikuje. Milostivé léto "sabotují" zdravotní pojišťovny

Brzy bude stačit, aby dlužníci zaplatili původní dluh a k tomu odměnu exekutorovi, a zbytek bude odpuštěn. Jenže VZP do jistiny započítává i penále.
před 21 minutami
Tenis

Barbora Krejčíková podlehla ve čtvrtém kole turnaje v Indian Wells Španělce Paule Badosaové 1:6, 5:7.
před 26 minutami
Simonova branka rozhodla divoký duel Pittsburghu s Tampou
NHL

Simonova branka rozhodla divoký duel Pittsburghu s Tampou

Branka českého hráče, který se v létě po roce v Calgary vrátil do míst, kde začínal svou kariéru v NHL, byla vítězná.
před 27 minutami
Máme málo hráčů ve vyspělých ligách. A ti, kteří tam jsou, musí hrát, komentuje Fukal
Reprezentace

Máme málo hráčů ve vyspělých ligách. A ti, kteří tam jsou, musí hrát, komentuje Fukal

"Remízu s Walesem je nutné přijmout, vyhrát s Běloruskem byla povinnost,“ říká v komentáři pro Aktuálně.cz bývalý český reprezentant Milan Fukal.
před 55 minutami
Auto

Užitkový Golf s logem Fordu. Tourneo Connect je dvojčetem Volkswagenu Caddy

Užitkový Golf s logem Fordu. Tourneo Connect je dvojčetem Volkswagenu Caddy
Prohlédnout si 16 fotografií
K dispozici je i dvouspojkový automat a vůbec poprvé u Fordu také pohon všech kol.
Vnější design původní Volkswagen nezapře, byť vpředu se Ford hodně snažil.
před 58 minutami
Magazín

Fascinující fotky skalních měst. Vypadají jako z jiného světa, hrála i ve Star Wars

Fascinující fotky skalních měst. Vypadají jako z jiného světa, hrála i ve Star Wars
Prohlédnout si 33 fotografií
Skalní města z celého světa, která jsou stará stovky let, ukazují odvahu i zkušenosti stavitelů. Poskytovala obyvatelům nejen zázemí pro život, ale i útočiště před nepřáteli a nájezdníky. Podívejte se na fotky, které úchvatnou architekturu zachycují.
Ve městě se nachází také "kostel akrobatů", čtvercový kostel s křížem a nástěnnými malbami ze 13. století, který dnes slouží jako skladiště.
před 1 hodinou
Domácí

Počítáme s tím, že budeme v opozici, uvedl místopředseda poslaneckého klubu ANO Jaroslav Faltýnek. Otázkou je, co udělá Andrej Babiš.
