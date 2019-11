Inspirace a jeden z nejlepších. Kvitová a Strýcová se emotivně loučily s Berdychem

View this post on Instagram

I remember when I first came to Prostejov, I saw how hard you were working and it was a great motivation for me. Since then, many years have passed and you have gone an to be an amazing player and inspiration. I am very proud that I could play by your side in Hopman Cup and got to know you as a person. Thank you for being a great example not only for Czech tennis but for many people. I wish you all the best my partner @tomasberdych 🤗 PS even though you're retiring, don't feel too old ok? 😉