Ten člověk šel zabíjet, policie nemůže být všude, podceňujeme prevenci, říká Němec

Ten člověk šel zabíjet, policie nemůže být všude, podceňujeme prevenci, říká Němec
Hrála v dresu Liverpoolu, provokovala nahotou. Teď se Wozniacká loučí s kariérou
10. 12.  Julie

Hrála v dresu Liverpoolu, provokovala nahotou. Teď se Wozniacká loučí s kariérou

Miroslav Harnoch Miroslav Harnoch
před 2 hodinami
Projděte si kariéru dánské tenistky Caroline Wozniacké, která se v lednu oficiálně rozloučí s kariérou.
Předchozí
1 2 3 4 5
Pokračovat
View this post on Instagram

I’ve played professionally since I was 15 years old. In that time I’ve experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics, including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship, I’ve accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court. I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done. In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward. So with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January. This has nothing to do with my health and this isn’t a goodbye, I look forward to sharing my exciting journey ahead with all of you! Finally, I want to thank with all my heart, the fans, my friends, my sponsors, my team, especially my father as my coach, my husband, and my family for decades of support! Without all of you I could have never have done this!

A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on

Dánská tenistka Caroline Woznická minulý ten oznámila, že lednové Australian Open bude jejím posledním turnajem v kariéře. 

"Dosáhla jsem na kurtech všeho, o čem jsem kdy mohla snít," uvedla Wozniacká v emotivním příspěvku na Instagramu. "Vždycky jsem si říkala, že až přijde čas, kdy mě budou zajímat víc jiné věci než tenis, tak skončím. V posledních měsících jsem si uvědomila, že v životě je mnohem víc věcí mimo kurt, po kterých toužím. Jednou z nich bylo provdat se za Davida a založit s ním rodinu," napsala.

Předchozí
1 2 3 4 5
Pokračovat
 
Související

Strašidelní sportovci. Joker Ronaldo, sexy golfistka malířkou a kdo odhalí Pastrňáka?

Strašidelní sportovci. Joker Ronaldo, sexy golfistka malířkou a kdo odhalí Pastrňáka?
Přehled

Plíšková, Bouchardová i Sabalenková šly do plavek. Tak tenistky tráví dovolenou

Plíšková, Bouchardová i Sabalenková šly do plavek. Tak tenistky tráví dovolenou
Přehled

Cibulková opět vyvolala poprask. Její narozeninovou párty přerušila policie

Cibulková opět vyvolala poprask. Její narozeninovou párty přerušila policie
Přehled
Tenis sport Caroline Wozniacká

Právě se děje

před 7 minutami
DVTV

Cikrt: Nemocnice musí být otevřené a bez turniketů, jsou to továrny na zdraví

Cikrt: Nemocnice musí být otevřené a bez turniketů, jsou to továrny na zdraví
11:09
před 7 minutami
Aktuálně Pro Byznys

Platit kartou by mělo být běžné i v tom nejmenším obchodě

Platit kartou by mělo být běžné i v tom nejmenším obchodě
27:05
před 14 minutami
BIS důvěřuje skoro polovina Čechů, nejvíce za posledních 25 let
Domácí

BIS důvěřuje skoro polovina Čechů, nejvíce za posledních 25 let

Z veřejných institucí mají největší důvěru veřejné vysoké školy.
před 17 minutami
DVTV

Přímý přenos: Demonstrace za odstoupení premiéra Andreje Babiše

Přímý přenos: Demonstrace za odstoupení premiéra Andreje Babiše
před 29 minutami
Konečně: Nejrychlejší nabíječka pro elektroauta u nás je po měsících odkladů funkční
Auto

Konečně: Nejrychlejší nabíječka pro elektroauta u nás je po měsících odkladů funkční

Jedná se o nabíječku společnosti IONITY, která na čerpací stanici OMV ve středočeském Berouně stojí od konce září. Nyní je v provozu.
Aktualizováno před 44 minutami
Mezi oběťmi střelby v ostravské nemocnici jsou i dva příslušníci vězeňské služby
Domácí

ŽIVĚ
Mezi oběťmi střelby v ostravské nemocnici jsou i dva příslušníci vězeňské služby

Dění kolem střelby v ostravské nemocnici sledujeme on-line.
před 47 minutami
Banksy nakreslil k bezdomovci na lavičce vánoční soby, vandalové jim domalovali nosy
Magazín

Banksy nakreslil k bezdomovci na lavičce vánoční soby, vandalové jim domalovali nosy

Banksy po sobě o víkendu zanechal v anglickém městě Birmingham nástěnnou malbu, upozorňující v adventní době na problém bezdomovectví.
Další zprávy
Zprávy
Finance
Názory
Magazín
Sport
Doporučujeme
Tiráž  |  Napište nám  |  RSS  |  Hlavní zprávy do e-mailu

Centrum.cz  |  Atlas.cz 1999 – 2019 © Economia, a.s.  |  O nás  |  Všechny služby  |  Volná místa

Inzerce  |  Služby firmám  |  Všeobecné podmínky  |  Cookies  |  Ochrana osobních údajů  |  Zpracování osobních údajů  |  Audiovizuální mediální služby  |  Nápověda

Jakékoliv užití obsahu, včetně převzetí článků je bez souhlasu Economia, a.s. zapovězeno.