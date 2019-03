Chci být v Praze na kurtu s mou milovanou Lucy. Matteková-Sandsová pobavila zdravicí

View this post on Instagram

#GOALS alert!!!! Prague... I’m coming for ya! ⁣ ⁣ As everyone knows BOTH @lucie.safarova and I have had our share of physical challenges that have prevented us from being on the court together BUT we’ve been talking... and thought would if... we have a #TeamBucie reunion at the end of April IN Czech!? 🇨🇿 #GreatIdea right? ⁣ ⁣ Now... I’m still recovering from my 2nd knee surgery that I had a couple weeks ago and haven’t started hitting yet BUT I’ve made this tournament my come back goal! It’s a lofty one and I’m training and rehabbing all day everyday, to make this happen. All our Czech fans have given us so much love and support over the years but I’ve never played WITH Lucie at her “hometown” event.... SOO stay tuned and I’ll keep you updated!! #Pojd 👯‍♀️ #GameSetMattek 💁🏼‍♀️ #LeftieLucie 😘 #TuesdayWeTennis 🎾