Běloruské finále v Ostravě ovládla Sabalenková

Aryna Sabalenka’s title run @JTBankaOpen is one to remember.



- Rallied from 2-5 down in the 3rd to Gauff to win 16 75 76(2)

- From 60 40 down, won 12 straight to beat Sorribes Tormo 06 64 60.

- d. Brady 64 64

- d. Azarenka 62 62.



