Vonnová po drsném pádu nemohla hýbat prsty, teď už se vrací na svahy

před 29 minutami
I takhle se bývalá šampionka připravovala na návrat k lyžování. Hodinky má očividně vodotěsné. I takhle se bývalá šampionka připravovala na návrat k lyžování. Hodinky má očividně vodotěsné. | Foto: Twitter Lindsey Vonnové
Vonnová nezávodí od loňského února. Při tréninku na návrat po zlomenině nohy a vleklých problémech s kolenem si na podzim zlomila pravou pažní kost a musela na operaci.

Zauchensee - Čtyřnásobná vítězka Světového poháru v alpském lyžování Lindsey Vonnová má za sebou nejtěžší návrat na sjezdovky v kariéře. Po listopadové operaci zlomené ruky totiž nemohla hýbat prsty, protože měla vážně poškozené nervy.

Vonnová nezávodí od loňského února. Při tréninku na návrat po zlomenině nohy a vleklých problémech s kolenem si na podzim zlomila pravou pažní kost a musela na operaci. "Když jsem se probrala po operaci, nemohla jsem vůbec hýbat rukou," uvedla ve videu na sociální síti facebook.

I am beyond thrilled that I am announcing my return to racing this weekend! It's been a grueling 9 weeks since my arm surgery with over 300 hours of therapy but all of my hard work is finally paying off! This video I made is very personal. I was very open with all of you regarding the bone fracture in my humerus but what I haven’t mentioned to you is the fact that I also had severe nerve damage. I have thought about whether I should share this information for a long time. In the end, I have opted to tell you because I feel my journey might also give hope to those with similar injuries. As you can see in the video, I woke up from surgery and had no function of my entire hand. I worked closely with my friend and physical therapist Lindsay Winninger and Patrick Rottenhofer every day to slowly regain my motor function. Today I am still struggling to do simple things like put on my ski glove and do my hair, but I'm at a point where I am comfortable with my hand in most situations. This has been the hardest recovery of my career to date but thankfully it has taken less time to heal than my knee injuries. After my 8 week checkup with Dr. Hackett, my bone showed significant healing and I was given the green light to start training and if I was comfortable, start racing. This is just a small piece of my journey back from rehab to racing. During the entire process I documented my progress and was also shadowed by a film crew from Eurosport. Together we captured every high and every low for my new docu-series 'Chasing History'. It will air in February, so you will be able to see my recovery as well as watch me continue to chase history in the future. Thank you for always supporting me no matter what obstacle I face. I have the greatest fans in the world and I am very thankful. And remember, nothing is impossible. If you fall, get back up! Xo Lv

Zveřejnil(a) Lindsey Vonn dne 11. Leden 2017

V něm je mimo jiné vidět, jak se během zhruba 300 hodinové rehabilitace učila ovládat prsty, zvedat sklenice vody, jíst lžičkou nebo psát. "Pořád mám problémy s tak obyčejnými věcmi jako je nasazování rukavic nebo česání, ale už se při většině činností cítím v pohodě," uvedla Vonnová.

"Byl to nejnáročnější návrat v kariéře, ale naštěstí to zabralo méně času než při předchozích zraněních kolen," přidala lyžařka, která se měla do Světového poháru vrátit dnešním tréninkem na sjezd v Altenmarktu-Zauchensee, ten byl ale kvůli nočnímu sněžení zrušen.

