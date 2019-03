Shiffrinové roztomilé hrátky s češtinou. Hvězda učila, jak vyslovit Špindlerův Mlýn

View this post on Instagram

Ahoj! How do you correctly pronounce “Špindlerův Mlýn”?! Let’s try (Shhpindleroov Mleeeen) // How’d I do, @esterledecka?! Third time’s a charm?? 😂🙊🥴😊😅🤪Looking forward to Špindlerův Mlýn this weekend!! It was my very first @fisalpine World Cup in 2011, so it’s a special place for me with good memories. The Czech fans have always been wonderful and I can’t wait to go back to @skiworldcupspindl at @skiareal.cz. 🇨🇿 Check out the full video in my IGTV. Děkuji!! #weareskiing #sheskis