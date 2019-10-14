Vyzývavá Rosolová i svlečené Plíškovy. Takhle české sportovkyně provokovaly fanoušky

View this post on Instagram

We think we have to quickly redefine the ways we consume (not only fashion). We are glad, that we are not alone. There is plenty of people supporting this message. @eva_samkova , olympic gold medalist and such a special person. She stepped out of her comfort zone for a better future with her special vibe, unique and endless energy, that is always surrounding her. We would say this: “Let’s fulfill our life by pushing limits and collecting experiences, not by collecting things you don’t need.” #noseasonbutreason #0+ #masnamin #fashionrevolution #everyindividualmatters #lessismore photo by @anetabenedict concept by @odivi #kolektiv0+