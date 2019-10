Jiří Procházka (25-3-1) catches a body to close #RIZIN19, collapsing a hapless Fábio Maldonado in under two minutes. The Czech samurai and LHW champ rides a nine-fight tear with seven straight knockouts. He owns 22 first-round finishes and knockouts each. #RIZINFF #RIZIN2019 pic.twitter.com/fHByoHuo4o