"Na tréninku jsem tátovi blíž." Shiffrinová po smrti otce chystá návrat na svahy

před 2 hodinami
Mikaela Shiffrinová se po smrti otce chystá po měsíční pauze znovu zapojit do Světového poháru, přestože se na závody necítí stoprocentně připravená.
Mikaela Shiffrinová
Mikaela Shiffrinová | Foto: Reuters

Americká lyžařská hvězda ve videu na sociálních sítích oznámila, že dnes letí do Evropy, kde bude trénovat. Nastoupit by mohla příští týden ve švédském Aare.

"Nedokážu slíbit, že budu opravdu schopná závodit," řekla Shiffrinová, jež během měsíční absence přišla o vedení v celkovém pořadí SP. Přiznala, že se tréninku věnovala jen stěží.

"Byl to pomalý proces, bojovala jsem s tím, abych byla schopná udržet soustředění," dodala v šestiminutové nahrávce.

Video Mikaely Shiffrinové:

View this post on Instagram

Over the last few weeks, my family and I have received an overwhelming amount of support and love. The most kind and heartwarming messages you could imagine, checking in on us, sharing quotes and poems, song-lyrics, and telling wonderful stories about my Dad. Sometimes it feels like we are drowning in these messages, like we can’t keep up with the support and love that everyone has shown, yet in so many ways it has also been our lifeline. We have not been able to respond to everything, but we want you all to know that we feel your love, and we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for sharing it with us. Many have asked how we are doing, and where we are in the “grieving process”? The truth is, we haven’t really even started. Accepting this new “reality” is going to take a long time, and maybe we never truly will, maybe we don’t have to. Because we can still feel him here. In our hearts, in our thoughts, in the sky and mountains and snow. He made his mark, and he is here. Many have also asked about my return to skiing and racing. I have been able to train a little bit over the last few weeks. It has been a slow process, but it has been theraputic to be on the mountain. I’ve found training to be a place where I can feel closer to my dad, yet it provides enough of a distraction so that feeling of “closeness” can be separated from the pain. I am flying to Scandinavia today. I have no promises if I’ll actually be able to race when the time comes, and I don’t really even have goals. I just hope to make a few good turns. I think that would make my dad happy. If and when I do return to competition I’d ask that you continue to respect my privacy, especially as it relates to my family’s heartbreak. We are so thankful for the time we had with him—we cherish every single one of those moments—and we will keep him here in our hearts and our memories forever. 🤍

A post shared by Mikaela Shiffrin ⛷💨 (@mikaelashiffrin) on

Vítězka tří posledních ročníku SP a dvojnásobná olympijská šampionka nakonec na lyžích našla útěchu. "Bylo to terapeutické být na horách. Zjistila jsem, že na tréninku se mohu tátovi cítit blíž a přitom mi přináší takové rozptýlení, abych mohla blízkost oddělit od bolesti," popsala své pocity.

Čtyřiadvacetiletou Shiffrinovou předstihla v průběžném pořadí SP Italka Federica Brignoneová, ve slalomářském hodnocení momentálně vede Slovenka Petra Vlhová.

Do konce sezony zbývá sedm závodů, konání finále v Cortině d'Ampezzo je ale kvůli koronaviru ohroženo. Představitelé FIS budou o jeho osudu jednat v pátek, v úvahu přichází zrušení nebo závody bez diváků.

Shiffrinová naposledy závodila 26. ledna, kdy vyhrála v Bansku superobří slalom. Pak se chystala na plánovanou pauzu, po náhlém úmrtí otce 2. února ale přerušila sezonu na neurčito.

