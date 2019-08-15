Ondra postoupil do finále mistrovství světa v lezení na obtížnost

View this post on Instagram

Time is running so fast at the World Championships. Yesterday started great. I won bouldering semifinal, but ended up on the other side of the field in the finals. Well, I could see I still have a lot to learn in the modern bouldering. Pics from the first problem in the finals, the only time I could into the starting position and the only problem where I could realistically see a chance of getting the top. Unfortunately I did not manage to repeat the starting position. I do not even think I freaked out from the pressure, this particular set of problems was just really hard for me. Congrats to @tomoa_narasaki, very well deserved win. @montura_official @blackdiamond @lasportivagram @gardatrentino @mazagrande Pics by @lukasbiba