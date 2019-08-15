Ondra postoupil do finále mistrovství světa v lezení na obtížnost

Šestadvacetiletý Ondra, který je v obtížnosti dvojnásobným mistrem světa a obhajuje stříbro z Innsbrucku, měl v semifinále stejný výsledek jako třetí Kanaďan Sean McColl. Pouze dva lezci se dostali na semifinálové cestě výše, ale na vrchol nikdo nedosáhl. Z prvního místa postoupil Němec Alexander Megos, druhý byl domácí šampion z boulderingu Tomoa Narasaki.
Blízko k finálové osmičce měl Konečný, který na devátém místě zaostal za osmým Švédem Hannesem Pumanem jen kvůli horšímu výsledku z kvalifikace. Stráník obsadil 15. místo, Vejmolová skončila mezi ženami pětadvacátá.
Time is running so fast at the World Championships. Yesterday started great. I won bouldering semifinal, but ended up on the other side of the field in the finals. Well, I could see I still have a lot to learn in the modern bouldering. Pics from the first problem in the finals, the only time I could into the starting position and the only problem where I could realistically see a chance of getting the top. Unfortunately I did not manage to repeat the starting position. I do not even think I freaked out from the pressure, this particular set of problems was just really hard for me. Congrats to @tomoa_narasaki, very well deserved win. @montura_official @blackdiamond @lasportivagram @gardatrentino @mazagrande Pics by @lukasbiba
Adam Ondra ( @AdamOndraCZ) postoupil do finále MS v lezeni na obtížnost v japonském Hachioji. #IFSCwch pic.twitter.com/yqw9sz5KBC— Lukas Biba (@bibalukas) August 15, 2019