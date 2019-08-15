reklama
 
 

Ondra postoupil do finále mistrovství světa v lezení na obtížnost

před 50 minutami
Adam Ondra
Adam Ondra | Foto: Milan Kammermayer
Český sportovní horolezec Adam Ondra se i v disciplíně lezení na obtížnost utká o medaile. V japonském Hačiodži zvládl čtvrteční semifinále se čtvrtým nejlepším výsledkem, nejlepší byl Němec Alexander Megos. Další dva čeští semifinalisté, Jakub Konečný a Martin Stráník, mezi nejlepší neprošli, stejně jako Ondrova přítelkyně Iva Vejmolová. Mužské finále začne ve 13:00.

Šestadvacetiletý Ondra, který je v obtížnosti dvojnásobným mistrem světa a obhajuje stříbro z Innsbrucku, měl v semifinále stejný výsledek jako třetí Kanaďan Sean McColl. Pouze dva lezci se dostali na semifinálové cestě výše, ale na vrchol nikdo nedosáhl. Z prvního místa postoupil Němec Alexander Megos, druhý byl domácí šampion z boulderingu Tomoa Narasaki.

Blízko k finálové osmičce měl Konečný, který na devátém místě zaostal za osmým Švédem Hannesem Pumanem jen kvůli horšímu výsledku z kvalifikace. Stráník obsadil 15. místo, Vejmolová skončila mezi ženami pětadvacátá.

View this post on Instagram

Time is running so fast at the World Championships. Yesterday started great. I won bouldering semifinal, but ended up on the other side of the field in the finals. Well, I could see I still have a lot to learn in the modern bouldering. Pics from the first problem in the finals, the only time I could into the starting position and the only problem where I could realistically see a chance of getting the top. Unfortunately I did not manage to repeat the starting position. I do not even think I freaked out from the pressure, this particular set of problems was just really hard for me. Congrats to @tomoa_narasaki, very well deserved win. @montura_official @blackdiamond @lasportivagram @gardatrentino @mazagrande Pics by @lukasbiba

A post shared by Adam Ondra (@adam.ondra) on

autor: Sport | před 50 minutami

Související

    Pokračujte dál

    Hlavní zprávy

    reklama
    reklama
    reklama

    Nejnovější ze sportu

    Kangovi to v Turecku dají sežrat, říká Kadlec. My z Trabzonu odjížděli obrněným autem Kangovi to v Turecku dají sežrat, říká Kadlec. My z Trabzonu odjížděli obrněným autem
    Plíšková v barvách duhy. Češka vysvětlila, proč podporuje sexuální menšiny Plíšková v barvách duhy. Češka vysvětlila, proč podporuje sexuální menšiny
    Ondra postoupil do finále mistrovství světa v lezení na obtížnost Ondra postoupil do finále mistrovství světa v lezení na obtížnost
    České deblistky si podmanily Cincinnati, už teď mají jisté finále České deblistky si podmanily Cincinnati, už teď mají jisté finále
    Fotbalisté Liverpoolu po čtrnácti letech vyhráli Superpohár UEFA Fotbalisté Liverpoolu po čtrnácti letech vyhráli Superpohár UEFA
    reklama
    reklama

    Nejčtenější

    1. Češky zdrtily světovou konkurenci. Chceme vyhrávat grandslamy, hlásí tenisové sestry
    2. Reprezentace? Nezájem. Říhovi řada hokejových hvězdiček na pozvánku ani neodpověděla
    3. Sladká osobnost, duše bojovníka. Bouzkovou označili za Popelku, divila se i Serena
    4. Slavia pošle Nguyena do Chelsea, Vrba jde Mourinhovou cestou. A Csaplár vyučoval
    5. Ve stopě kvete metrová vrbovka, díra po rolbě zeje dál. Nejen mamut čeká na záchranu

    Doporučujeme

    Jednání svazu ohrožuje demokracii, tvrdí Vsetín. Hokejovou motanici vyřeší až soud Jednání svazu ohrožuje demokracii, tvrdí Vsetín. Hokejovou motanici vyřeší až soud
    reklama
    Přejít na hlavní stránku Aktuálně.cz
    Mobilní verze