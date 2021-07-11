McGregor si zlomil nohu a znovu s Poirierem prohrál. Tohle není konec, křičel pak

"Tohle není konec," křičel McGregor v kleci, než opustil halu na nosítkách. Dnes se podrobí operaci. Podle promotéra Dany Whitea by měl dostat šanci k odvetě s Poirierem, až se zotaví.
McGregor má nyní bilanci 22 výher a šest porážek. Stejně starý Poirier si připsal 28. vítězství, šest zápasů prohrál.
Se zlomenou holenní kostí se McGregor skácel na zem:
Conor McGregor breaks his ankle and Dustin Poirier wins by injury TKO 🤯— the Sports ON Tap (@thesportsontap) July 11, 2021
