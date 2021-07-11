McGregor si zlomil nohu a znovu s Poirierem prohrál. Tohle není konec, křičel pak

Manžel nestihl říct jediné slovo. Žena zavražděného prezidenta Haiti popsala atentát

Bývalý šampion smíšených bojových umění Ir Conor McGregor si v sobotním souboji s Dustinem Poirierem na večeru UFC v Las Vegas zlomil holenní kost a stejně jako v lednu s Američanem prohrál. Dvaatřicetiletá hvězda MMA poprvé utrpěla dvě porážky za sebou. Zápas byl ukončen po prvním kole.
Conor McGregor prohrál další zápas s Dustinem Poirierem.
Conor McGregor prohrál další zápas s Dustinem Poirierem.

"Tohle není konec," křičel McGregor v kleci, než opustil halu na nosítkách. Dnes se podrobí operaci. Podle promotéra Dany Whitea by měl dostat šanci k odvetě s Poirierem, až se zotaví.

McGregor má nyní bilanci 22 výher a šest porážek. Stejně starý Poirier si připsal 28. vítězství, šest zápasů prohrál.

Se zlomenou holenní kostí se McGregor skácel na zem:

 
Pozor na klíšťata, jejich aktivita je na nejvyšším stupni

Aktivita klíšťat je v neděli v celé republice na pátém, nejvyšším stupni, který znamená mimořádné riziko, uvedli meteorologové ráno na Twitteru. Doporučují při pobytu v přírodě používat repelent, vhodně se obléknout a pokud možno se pohybovat po zpevněných cestách mimo porost a vysokou trávu. Po návratu je vhodné se důkladně prohlédnout a případně co nejdříve odstranit přisátá klíšťata.

Český hydrometeorologický ústav na svém webu zveřejňuje předpověď aktivity klíštěte pro území České republiky, rozdělenou na jednotlivé okresy. Předpověď vydává každé pondělí a čtvrtek ve spolupráci se Státním zdravotním ústavem. "Aktivita klíštěte vyjadřuje podíl klíšťat v dané lokalitě, která jsou připravena k napadení hostitele. S rostoucí aktivitou klíštěte roste stupeň rizika napadení," uvádějí autoři stránky. Škála aktivity klíšťat je pětistupňová, v předchozích dnech byla na stupni čtyři, který znamená vysoké riziko.

Nejzávažnější nemoci, které klíšťata přenáší, jsou klíšťová encefalitida a lymská borelióza. Borelióza se léčí nasazením antibiotik a úspěšnost léčby závisí na jejím včasném odhalení. Nemocní jsou unavení a mají zvýšenou teplotu. Typická červená skvrna v místě přisátí klíštěte či bodnutí jiného hmyzu může mít vybledlý střed, objevuje se asi u poloviny nakažených. Ve druhé fázi mohou být postiženy klouby, centrální nervový systém a někdy také srdce. Na vakcíně proti borelióze odborníci včetně českých teprve pracují.

Zdroj: ČTK
před 1 hodinou
Nebučte při italské hymně, vyzval fanoušky Southgate. Je to ubohé, dodal Lineker
Euro

Nebučte při italské hymně, vyzval fanoušky Southgate. Je to ubohé, dodal Lineker

Příznivci na londýnském stadionu v průběhu šampionátu pravidelně narušovali hymny soupeřů.
před 1 hodinou
Kvůli nedostatku čipů se letos vyrobí o pět milionů aut méně, než se plánovalo
Ekonomika

Kvůli nedostatku čipů se letos vyrobí o pět milionů aut méně, než se plánovalo

Ukazuje to německá studie. Analýza varuje i před možným budoucím nedostatkem lithium-iontových baterií.
před 1 hodinou

V Itálii zatkli marockého činitele Islámského státu, podařilo se mu emigrovat do Evropy

Marocké úřady v sobotu oznámily, že zatkly v Itálii svého občana, který byl podle nich činitelem teroristické organizace Islámský stát (IS) a jemuž se podařilo bez povolení emigrovat do Evropy. Maroko zásah provedlo ve spolupráci s italskými tajnými službami, informovala agentura AFP.

Marocká kontrarozvědka ve vyjádření uvedla, že "v pátek v těsné spolupráci s italskými zpravodajskými službami zodpovědnými za boj s terorismem zatkla (v Itálii) marockého občana, který zastával rozhodující posty v teroristické organizaci Daeš (arabská zkratka pro IS, pozn. red.) v jejích tradičních baštách na syrsko-irácké scéně". Podle tajné služby se Maročanovi podařilo dostat se do Evropy z bojišť na Blízkém východě, která má pod kontrolou IS.

Maroko na zadrženého vydalo už dříve mezinárodní zatykač a nyní jedná s italskými úřady o jeho vydání zpět do vlasti, uvedla kontrarozvědka.

Marocké úřady v únoru oznámily, že se do řad teroristických organizací přidalo v posledních letech asi 1600 Maročanů, přičemž většina z nich zamířila právě k IS. Z nich se 270 vrátilo z oblastí bojů v Sýrii, Iráku a Libyi, dalších 745 jich tam zemřelo. Z těch, kteří se vrátili, jich marocká policie zadržela 137.

Zdroj: ČTK
