Neuvěřitelný bivak na vrcholu K2 i obdivované prvovýstupy. Rakoncajovi je 70

Born on this day, 1951.04.06; Josef Rakoncaj, Czech climber, he is the only person, who ascended K2 from China (1983) and Pakistan (1986). Info: https://t.co/6mwrPQQdYp. Photo: https://t.co/AKKjjCIvCL. pic.twitter.com/KNhTH1AdYX