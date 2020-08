Zarmoucený Sagan. Jeho parťák tragicky zemřel při tréninku, bylo mu sedmnáct let

View this post on Instagram

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Jan Riedmann, a rider from our U19 squad, @team_autoederbayern. The 17-year-old was involved in a tragic accident on Saturday during a training ride, and passed away from his injuries on Sunday. We express our sincere condolences to Jan's family and friends. In honour of Jan, our riders will wear ribbons at Milan-San Remo in mourning.