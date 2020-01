Cepínem si uštípla zub. Češka létá po ledové stěně, trénuje na půdě a sní o patologii

View this post on Instagram

11th place in Saas Fee 🇨🇭😁. I'm so happy about that, but not just because of the result but because of the time. Last year, my time in Saas Fee was 40 sec. This year, my best time was 16:37 sec 😊. Well yeah, I still climb like a "tiger without legs" 🐅😂 (author: @etienne.potof 😂), but I hope it will be better pne day 😀. I would like to say big thanks to all people, which were helping me during the whole autumn in Kirov @maria_tolokonina @valeriia_bogdan17 @_irisha_dubovtseva_ @feoktistova.katja . It helped me a lot ❤!