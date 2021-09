September 22nd, Estonian Athlete Jüri Tamm passed away at the age of 64. He represented Soviet Union (1980 & 1988) and Estonia (1992 & 1996) at four Olympic Games in the men's Hammer Throw, winning Bronze medals in Moscow (1980) & Seoul (1988). 🥉🥉https://t.co/h2w7gAmc1u pic.twitter.com/yfoTJt4JdJ