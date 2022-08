Atletikou vydělám na jídlo, uvažoval v mládí Botswaňan. Rekord "okradl" jako Bolt

Letsile Tebogo denied the sprint double by Israel’s Blessing Afrifa who ran a huge NR to beat the Tanzanian by thousands of a second in the 200m final at the World U-20 champs. What a race this was!!



🇮🇱19.96 (.954) - Afrifah

🇧🇼19.96 (.960) - Tebogo



