"Šílený Max" Biaggi slaví padesátku. Ital vyhrál v Brně jedenáct závodů MS

After a long process of design, together with its partner Venturi, manufacturing, prototypes & tests, the Voxan Wattman is finally ready, an electric record-breaking that will try to beat the speed of class in 330 km/h in the Salar de Uyuni with Max Biaggi https://t.co/2wZA4Izudb pic.twitter.com/oSzDSaPRiJ