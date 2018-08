Ital v Charouzových barvách se potýkal s vodou i drsným soupeřem. Přesto nepřerušil pódiovou sérii

WATCH: It went to the penultimate corner for second place - @LandoNorris @Anto_Fuoco and @sergiosettecama battle - and it's a penalty for Sette Camara - he drops to P7

LIVE now on Sky Sports F1

📺 Sky Go: https://t.co/fxH1316WnM #SkyF1 #F1 #F2 #HungarianGP #RoadToF1 pic.twitter.com/vFMxcfV0zi