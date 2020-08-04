Dědictví, legendární design i protest proti rasismu. To jsou výjimečné helmy jezdců

View this post on Instagram

My helmet design for this weekend! THANK YOU EVA! Eva’s 6 and she created this for my design competition and it just reminded me a lot of when I was younger scribbling away coming up with some cool things, it’s just super original. Thanks for taking your time design it Eva, I’ll be wearing it all weekend and thanks to everyone else who sent in their design as well. Hopefully we can do more stuff like this soon ✊