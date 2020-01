Ozbrojený a neomylný. Hamilton si s pistolí a puškou řekl o roli v akčním filmu

View this post on Instagram

Excited to show you something I’ve started working on. I’ve always loved action movies and dreamed of one day being in one. This is where Keanu Reeves trains for his john wick movies so I came here to start training for my first movie role. This is only day 1, was a super fun few hours in a safe professional environment. Keanu, gimme a call, mans ready👍🏾 big thanks to @tarantactical and your amazing team for the time and patience with me. Had the best day🙏🏾