Vítěznou sérii Mercedesu uťal Verstappen, Ferrari šanci znovu nevyužilo

As these 4 screen-grabs make clear, the @fia stewards have a problem. If they’re going to be as tough as they’ve been lately, they’ll penalise @Max33Verstappen. But the 2019 #AustrianGP was a superb race & every #F1 fan in the world wants them to do no such thing. #LetThemRace pic.twitter.com/S2TS7DDFMg