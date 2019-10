Mercedes i v Suzuce vypálil rybník Ferrari a vyrovnal jeho rekord z éry Schumachera

🚦IT'S LIGHTS OUT AND AWAY WE GO🚦



Vettel moves before the lights go out, Bottas takes the lead!



Verstappen and Leclerc come together and Lecerc has damage💥



📺Live on Sky Sports F1

📱Live on the App and Sky Go: https://t.co/BFwOUmJQSn

💻Live blog: https://t.co/CkqLNAZAQx