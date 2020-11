Piruety místo gólů. Bývalý útočník Třince doma vyhrál ledovou obdobu StarDance

🏆 @WojtekWolski86 and @mhjd_85 are your Season 6 Battle of the Blades winners, taking home $100,000 for their charities: @SandraSchmirler and @sickkids's Patient Amenities Fund. ⛸



What did you think of that PERFECT throw triple salchow? pic.twitter.com/OcRnnELGYH