Pastrňák je zpět. Velký obrat Bruins řídil dvěma góly

2. 2.
ČTK
před 32 minutami
Český hokejový útočník David Pastrňák vstřelil první dva góly po návratu do sestavy Bostonu a nastartoval obrat ve Washingtonu z 0:3 na 5:3.
David Pastrňák.
Foto: Reuters

První Pastrňákův gól:

Druhý Pastrňákův gól:

Připravujeme podrobnosti. 

Výsledky NHL:

New York Rangers - Pittsburgh 3:1, Washington - Boston 3:5, Tampa Bay - Nashville 5:2, Montreal - Vancouver 6:2, Winnipeg - Calgary 3:4 po sam. nájezdech.

 
před 3 minutami

Při demonstraci proti rektorovi v Istanbulu, kterého dosadil Erdogan, bylo zatčeno 159 lidí

Turecká policie v pondělí v Istanbulu zadržela 159 demonstrantů, kteří protestovali proti novému rektorovi Bosporské univerzity, jehož do čela této prestižní vysoké školy dosadil turecký prezident Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Informovala o tom agentura Reuters.

Studenti Bosporské univerzity zahájili před měsícem protestní akce, při nichž poukazují na to, že padesátiletý Melih Bulu byl do funkce rektora jmenován "nedemokraticky". Bulu, který v minulosti neúspěšně kandidoval na poslance za Erdoganovu Stranu spravedlnosti a rozvoje (AKP), před jmenováním rektorem na Bosporské univerzitě nepůsobil. Ke studentským protestům se připojili také někteří učitelé univerzity.

Zdroj: ČTK
před 5 minutami

Americký miliardář koupil cestu do kosmu pro sebe a další tři lidi

Let do kosmu pro sebe a tři další vesmírné turisty zaplatil u soukromé společnosti SpaceX americký miliardář Jared Isaacman. Mělo by se jednat o první cestu do vesmíru, kdy na palubě nebude žádný profesionální kosmonaut. Mise, při níž se posádka vydá na oběžnou dráhu kolem Země, je plánována na letošní říjen, informovala agentura AP.

Isaacman v pondělí uvedl, že kromě splnění svého snu chce výlet do kosmu využít pro dobrou věc. Jeho cílem je získat 200 milionů dolarů pro dětskou nemocnici St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital v Memphisu ve státě Tennessee, přičemž polovinu této částky zaplatí on sám.

Každý další člověk, který v únoru nemocnici daruje peníze, bude zařazen do losování o druhé místo v kosmické lodi Crew Dragon. Jako třetí cestující byla pro let vybrána zdravotnice ze zmíněné dětské nemocnice.

Zdroj: ČTK
před 8 minutami

Strana barmské vůdkyně Su Ťij žádá její okamžité propuštění

Barmská Národní liga pro demokracii (NLD) vyzvala armádu k propuštění vůdkyně NLD a nositelky Nobelovy ceny za mír Do Aun Schan Su Ťij z domácího vězení a k uznání výsledků parlamentních voleb z roku 2020. Barmská armáda v pondělí provedla vojenský převrat, zadržela Su Ťij a prezidenta Win Myina a vyhlásila v zemi na rok výjimečný stav.

Podle agentury AFP je armáda s největší pravděpodobností přesvědčena, že má Barmu den po nekrvavém puči pevně pod kontrolou. V ulicích největšího barmského města Rangúnu není patrná větší přítomnost vojáků. V zemi také znovu funguje telefonní a internetové spojení, které bylo v pondělí do značné míry přerušeno. Obnoveny byly bankovní služby, uzavřeno naopak zůstává mezinárodní letiště v Rangúnu, napsala agentura AFP.

Zdroj: ČTK
Aktualizováno před 10 minutami
Čtvrtina římských hotelů už po skončení pandemie znovu neotevře
Domácí

ŽIVĚ
Čtvrtina římských hotelů už po skončení pandemie znovu neotevře

Události kolem pandemie v Česku i ve světě sledujeme v on-line reportáži.
před 23 minutami
Brutální vraždu novináře Pearla teroristé natočili. Teď má jeho únosce vyjít z vězení
0:40
Zahraničí

Brutální vraždu novináře Pearla teroristé natočili. Teď má jeho únosce vyjít z vězení

Nejvyšší soud Pákistánu nařídil po 18 letech propuštění britského občana Umara Chálida Šajcha. Spojené státy i pozůstalí protestují.
před 27 minutami
V okolí Hrádku se něco děje, zjistily satelity. Země klesá, voda totiž mizí do Polska
Ekonomika

V okolí Hrádku se něco děje, zjistily satelity. Země klesá, voda totiž mizí do Polska

V hlubokých zásobárnách ubývá podzemní voda jednoznačně kvůli těžbě v polském dole Turów, varuje ředitel České geologické společnosti Zdeněk Venera.
před 31 minutami
Lukašenkovi vzali hračku, odebrání MS pro něj byla rána, říká běloruská novinářka
MS v hokeji

Lukašenkovi vzali hračku, odebrání MS pro něj byla rána, říká běloruská novinářka

Proč je hokejový turnaj pro běloruskou opozici tak důležitý? Jakou roli hraje v Lukašenkově režimu sport? Odpovídá tamní novinářka Hanna Ljubakovová.
