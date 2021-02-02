Pastrňák je zpět. Velký obrat Bruins řídil dvěma góly

První Pastrňákův gól:
David Pastrnak’s 1st of the season #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/0LFyrixuOx— Marina Maher (@marinakmaher) February 2, 2021
Druhý Pastrňákův gól:
Looks like it's a double order of Pasta!— NHL (@NHL) February 2, 2021
David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96) scores his second of the night. pic.twitter.com/ITuu47EQGv
Připravujeme podrobnosti.
Výsledky NHL:
New York Rangers - Pittsburgh 3:1, Washington - Boston 3:5, Tampa Bay - Nashville 5:2, Montreal - Vancouver 6:2, Winnipeg - Calgary 3:4 po sam. nájezdech.