Úžasné Pastrňákovo gesto. Matce samoživitelce v první linii daroval auto

Pasta serving up some holiday joy. 🎁 @pastrnak96 has donated the 2021 Honda CRV Hybrid he won for being named MVP of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game to @TuftsMedicalCtr nurse Kaitlin Hagstrom, who has been caring for patients on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/yoFFOqAvjl