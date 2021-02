Kubalík přispěl gólem k výhře Chicaga, Vaněček držel Washington

Carl Soderberg➡️Duncan Keith➡️Dominik Kubalik🚨



Soderberg wins an offensive-zone draw, and Keith sets up Kubalik for the one-timer to give the #Blackhawks a 4-3 lead. Kubalik now has 6 goals on the season. Three-point night for Soderberg.pic.twitter.com/8AogaV7HL6