Z legendárního útoku zbyl už jen Michajlov. Centr Petrov podlehl rakovině

RIP Vladimir Petrov. Legend died of cancer at 69. He was centring the Soviet line that dominated international hockey for many years with Boris Mikhailov (left) and Valeri Kharlamov (right). http://www.iihf.com/home-of-hockey/news/news-singleview/?tx_ttnews%5Btt_news%5D=11456&cHash=efcdf327240df6d3b501dcd3dc3dcef1