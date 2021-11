West Ham chce na Hložkovi ušetřit. V Anglii míní, že zopakuje Součkovu cestu

🚨 #WHUFC want to sign Adam Hlozek in January and also a centre-back to cover the injured Ogbonna.



Hlozek could be an initial loan with conditions to make an obligatory purchase, similar to Soucek's 2020 deal. Kretinsky could be key. ⚒️@90min_Football https://t.co/fD7JLIJqzJ