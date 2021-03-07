Chtějí do školy a za babičkami. Zeptali jsme se třeťáků, jak se jim žije za covidu

Chtějí do školy a za babičkami. Zeptali jsme se třeťáků, jak se jim žije za covidu
Tragédie Liverpoolu nemá konce. Úřadující mistr doma prohrál i s Fulhamem
7. 3.  Tomáš
Tragédie Liverpoolu nemá konce. Úřadující mistr doma prohrál i s Fulhamem

Sport ČTK Sport, ČTK
před 20 minutami
Fotbalisté Liverpoolu prohráli v anglické lize šesté domácí utkání v řadě. Obhájci titulu podlehli v 27. kole 0:1 sestupem ohroženému Fulhamu.
Hořký úsměv Jürgena Kloppa.
Hořký úsměv Jürgena Kloppa. | Foto: Reuters

Podrobnosti připravujeme

Anglická fotbalová liga - 27. kolo:

West Bromwich - Newcastle 0:0, Liverpool - Fulham 0:1 (45. Lemina),

17:30 Manchester City - Manchester United,

20:15 Tottenham - Crystal Palace.

Tabulka:

1. Manchester City 27 20 5 2 56:17 65
2. Leicester 28 16 5 7 48:32 53
3. Manchester United 27 14 9 4 53:32 51
4. Chelsea 27 13 8 6 42:25 47
5. Everton 26 14 4 8 39:33 46
6. West Ham United 26 13 6 7 40:31 45
7. Liverpool 28 12 7 9 47:36 43
8. Tottenham 26 12 6 8 42:27 42
9. Aston Villa 26 12 4 10 38:27 40
10. Arsenal 27 11 5 11 35:28 38
11. Leeds 26 11 2 13 43:44 35
12. Wolverhampton 28 9 8 11 28:37 35
13. Crystal Palace 27 9 7 11 29:43 34
14. Southampton 27 9 6 12 33:44 33
15. Burnley 28 7 9 12 20:36 30
16. Newcastle 27 7 6 14 27:44 27
17. Brighton 27 5 11 11 27:35 26
18. Fulham 28 5 11 12 22:33 26
19. West Bromwich 28 3 9 16 20:56 18
20. Sheffield United 28 4 2 22 16:45 14
 
