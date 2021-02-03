Nezastavitelný Souček přidal osmý gól, dvakrát se prosadila nová posila West Hamu

Připravujeme podrobnosti.
Anglická fotbalová liga - 22. kolo:
Burnley - Manchester City 0:2 (3. Gabriel Jesus, 38. Sterling), Fulham - Leicester 0:2 (17. Iheanacho, 44. Justin), Leeds - Everton 1:2 (48. Raphinha - 9. Sigurdsson, 41. Calvert-Lewin), Aston Villa - West Ham United 1:3 (81. Watkins - 56. a 83. Lingard, 51. Souček), Liverpool - Brighton 0:1 (56. Alzate).
Tabulka:
|1.
|Manchester City
|21
|14
|5
|2
|39:13
|47
|2.
|Manchester United
|22
|13
|5
|4
|46:27
|44
|3.
|Leicester
|22
|13
|3
|6
|39:25
|42
|4.
|Liverpool
|22
|11
|7
|4
|43:25
|40
|5.
|West Ham United
|22
|11
|5
|6
|34:28
|38
|6.
|Everton
|20
|11
|3
|6
|31:25
|36
|7.
|Tottenham
|20
|9
|6
|5
|34:21
|33
|8.
|Chelsea
|21
|9
|6
|6
|35:23
|33
|9.
|Aston Villa
|20
|10
|2
|8
|35:24
|32
|10.
|Arsenal
|22
|9
|4
|9
|27:22
|31
|11.
|Leeds
|21
|9
|2
|10
|36:38
|29
|12.
|Southampton
|21
|8
|5
|8
|27:34
|29
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|22
|8
|5
|9
|27:37
|29
|14.
|Wolverhampton
|22
|7
|5
|10
|23:31
|26
|15.
|Brighton
|22
|5
|9
|8
|24:29
|24
|16.
|Newcastle
|22
|6
|4
|12
|22:36
|22
|17.
|Burnley
|21
|6
|4
|11
|13:28
|22
|18.
|Fulham
|21
|2
|8
|11
|17:31
|14
|19.
|West Bromwich
|22
|2
|6
|14
|18:52
|12
|20.
|Sheffield United
|22
|3
|2
|17
|14:35
|11