Kysela: Všechny předchozí volby nebyly protiústavní, najít teď shodu nemusí být těžké
Nezastavitelný Souček přidal osmý gól, dvakrát se prosadila nová posila West Hamu
3. 2.  Blažej
ČTK ČTK
Aktualizováno před 34 minutami
Tomáš Souček svým osmým gólem v sezoně pomohl West hamu k výhře nad Aston Villou 3:1. O dvě branky se postarala čerstvá posila Jesse Lingard.
Tomáš Souček se raduje z branky Jesse Lingarda v síti Aston Villy
Tomáš Souček se raduje z branky Jesse Lingarda v síti Aston Villy | Foto: Reuters

Připravujeme podrobnosti. 

Anglická fotbalová liga - 22. kolo:

Burnley - Manchester City 0:2 (3. Gabriel Jesus, 38. Sterling), Fulham - Leicester 0:2 (17. Iheanacho, 44. Justin), Leeds - Everton 1:2 (48. Raphinha - 9. Sigurdsson, 41. Calvert-Lewin), Aston Villa - West Ham United 1:3 (81. Watkins - 56. a 83. Lingard, 51. Souček), Liverpool - Brighton 0:1 (56. Alzate).

Tabulka:

1. Manchester City 21 14 5 2 39:13 47
2. Manchester United 22 13 5 4 46:27 44
3. Leicester 22 13 3 6 39:25 42
4. Liverpool 22 11 7 4 43:25 40
5. West Ham United 22 11 5 6 34:28 38
6. Everton 20 11 3 6 31:25 36
7. Tottenham 20 9 6 5 34:21 33
8. Chelsea 21 9 6 6 35:23 33
9. Aston Villa 20 10 2 8 35:24 32
10. Arsenal 22 9 4 9 27:22 31
11. Leeds 21 9 2 10 36:38 29
12. Southampton 21 8 5 8 27:34 29
13. Crystal Palace 22 8 5 9 27:37 29
14. Wolverhampton 22 7 5 10 23:31 26
15. Brighton 22 5 9 8 24:29 24
16. Newcastle 22 6 4 12 22:36 22
17. Burnley 21 6 4 11 13:28 22
18. Fulham 21 2 8 11 17:31 14
19. West Bromwich 22 2 6 14 18:52 12
20. Sheffield United 22 3 2 17 14:35 11
 
Bílý dům nesmí zveřejnit seznam Trumpových návštěv, Biden chce být transparentní

Administrativa současného amerického prezidenta Joea Bidena nesmí zveřejnit seznam hostů, kteří pracovně navštívili bývalého prezidenta Donalda Trumpa v Bílém domě. Na tiskové konferenci to podle agentury Reuters uvedla mluvčí Bílého domu Jen Psakiová.

Díky záznamům o návštěvách Bílého domu může veřejnost vědět o lobbistech, sponzorech a dalších osobách, které navštívily prezidenta nebo jiné vysoce postavené úředníky a prosazovaly u nich své zájmy. Prezident Biden již dříve podle agentury Reuters uvedl, že seznam jeho návštěv bude naprosto transparentní a veřejně dostupný. Záznamy z Trumpovy éry ale současné vedení Bílého domu podle mluvčí zveřejnit nemůže.

Záznamy o návštěvách Bílého domu se staly předmětem sporu už v roce 2017, když Trumpova administrativa oznámila, že je nebude zveřejňovat. Veřejnost tak neměla přehled o lidech, kteří se snažili uplatnit vliv na prezidenta. Ten kvůli tomu čelil kritice za nedostatek transparentnosti.

Zdroj: ČTK
před 1 hodinou

Nejlepším fotbalovým starším dorostencem byl opět zvolen Hložek

Nejlepším starším dorostencem českého fotbalu za rok 2020 byl zvolen sparťan Adam Hložek. Osmnáctiletý ofenzivní univerzál v anketě Fotbalové asociace ČR (FAČR) porazil klubového spoluhráče Adama Karabce a obhájil loňské vítězství. Nejlepším mladším dorostencem se stal Samuel Grygar z Interu Milán. Kvůli koronavirové pandemii byly ceny nezvykle uděleny v pořadu ČT sport, tradiční galavečer Grassroots neprofesionálního fotbalu na pražském Žofíně se konat nemohl.

před 1 hodinou

Mrázek z Caroliny se podrobil operaci palce na ruce

Český hokejový brankář Petr Mrázek z Caroliny se podrobil operaci palce na pravé ruce. Upřesnit délku absence osmadvacetiletého odchovance Vítkovic se klub Hurricanes chystá v příštích dnech. Mrázek se zranil už po 167 sekundách sobotního zápasu s Dallasem (4:1) po kolizi se spoluhráčem Maxem McCormickem.

Aktualizováno před 2 hodinami

Ministerstvo zahraničí si předvolalo ruského velvyslance, odsoudilo postup vůči Navalnému

České ministerstvo zahraničí si předvolalo ruského velvyslance Alexandra Zmejevského. Náměstek ministra Aleš Chmelař protestoval proti odsouzení opozičního lídra Alexeje Navalného a brutálním zásahům policie proti pokojným demonstrantům v Rusku. Ministerstvo to dnes uvedlo na Twitteru. Resort vyzval Rusko k okamžitému propuštění Navalného.

Podle ruského velvyslanectví v Praze je vměšování Prahy i Česka do ruských záležitostí nepřípustné. Pokus o tlak na justici je podle něj nepřátelskou akcí.

Moskevský soud v úterý Navalnému změnil dřívější podmíněný trest v délce 3,5 roku na nepodmíněný. Do výkonu trestu se podle ruských médií započítá doba, kterou byl prominentní kritik Kremlu v domácím vězení, takže Navalnyj má za mřížemi strávit téměř tři roky. Jeho obhájkyně Olga Michajlovová už oznámila, že se proti verdiktu odvolá.

Zdroj: ČTK
