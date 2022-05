Schick, světová špička. Prodávat musíme, na něj ale zapomeňte, zní z Leverkusenu

11 players in Europe's top five divisions have score 20+ league goals this season:



◎ Lewandowski

◎ Immobile

◎ Benzema

◎ Schick

◎ Mbappé

◎ Vlahović

◎ Salah

◎ Haaland

◎ Ben Yedder

◎ Terrier

◉ @Sonny7



Son is the only player in that list that has not scored a penalty. pic.twitter.com/wgWYuF50Tp