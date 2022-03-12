Miloval Putina, zemřel při "speciální operaci". Příběhy lidí, kteří zahynuli ve válce

Ronaldo se hattrickem přiblížil Bicanovu rekordu, podle FIFA už ho dokonce překonal
12. 3.  Řehoř
ČTK ČTK
před 5 hodinami
Portugalský fotbalista Cristiano Ronaldo zařídil hattrickem výhru Manchesteru United 3:2 nad Tottenhamem a podle statistik FAČR ho od rekordu Josefa Bicana dělí už jen 14 gólů. Podle statistik FIFA, které citují zahraniční média, dokonce svým dnešním zápisem Bicana už překonal.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo | Foto: Reuters

Aktualizujeme. 

Anglická fotbalová liga - 29. kolo:

Brighton - Liverpool 0:2 (19. Díaz, 61. Salah z pen.), Brentford - Burnley 2:0 (85. a 90.+3 z pen. Toney), Manchester United - Tottenham 3:2 (12., 38. a 81. Ronaldo - 35. Kane z pen., 72. vlastní Maguire).

Tabulka:

1. Manchester City 28 22 3 3 68:18 69
2. Liverpool 28 20 6 2 73:20 66
3. Chelsea 27 16 8 3 56:19 56
4. Manchester United 29 14 8 7 48:40 50
5. Arsenal 25 15 3 7 41:29 48
6. West Ham United 28 13 6 9 46:35 45
7. Tottenham 27 14 3 10 42:35 45
8. Wolverhampton 28 13 4 11 28:23 43
9. Aston Villa 27 11 3 13 40:37 36
10. Southampton 28 8 11 9 35:43 35
11. Crystal Palace 28 7 12 9 39:38 33
12. Leicester 25 9 6 10 40:43 33
13. Brighton 28 7 12 9 26:34 33
14. Newcastle 27 7 10 10 32:47 31
15. Brentford 29 8 6 15 32:45 30
16. Leeds 28 5 8 15 29:64 23
17. Everton 25 6 4 15 28:46 22
18. Burnley 27 3 12 12 22:38 21
19. Watford 28 5 4 19 27:54 19
20. Norwich 28 4 5 19 17:61 17
 

