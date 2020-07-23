V Česku přibylo nejvíce nakažených od konce června. Vojtěch zváží celostátní opatření

V Česku přibylo nejvíce nakažených od konce června. Vojtěch zváží celostátní opatření
Na Anfield Road se přes policejní zákaz slavilo, Reds si hymnu zpívali bez fanoušků
23. 7.

Na Anfield Road se přes policejní zákaz slavilo, Reds si hymnu zpívali bez fanoušků

Fanoušci před stadionem Liverpoolu Anfield Road.
Prohlédnout si 21 fotografií
Po dlouhých třiceti letech získal ve středu Liverpool titul v domácí anglické fotbalové soutěži, Premier League.
Jistotu získali Reds už 25. června, ale pohár převzali až po posledním domácím zápase, který vyhráli nad Chelsea 5:3. I díky trefě Alexe Oxlade-Chamberlaina.
Hrálo i slavilo se před prázdnými tribunami více než padesátitisícového stadionu Anfield Road. Přístup na ně ale měli kromě hráčů a pořadatelů alespoň rodiny fotbalistů Liverpoolu.
O to více se slavilo před stadionem, kde se fanoušci sešli už v průběhu utkání.
Foto: Reuters
Sport Sport
před 1 hodinou
Fotbalisté Liverpoolu po třiceti letech převzali trofej pro šampiona Premier League. Podívejte se, jak slavili hráči i fanoušci.

Takto slavili titul hráči v kabině.

A takto fanoušci před stadionem.

Prohlédnout si 21 fotografií
 
zahraniční ligy Fotbal sport Obrazem Liverpool F.C. Premier League

