Pád West Hamu. Zoumu týrali, zataveného Součka vyškolil uruguayský elegán

👏 Heung-Min Son is Man of the Match



2⃣ goals 🥇

5⃣ touches in opp. box 🥇

7⃣ passes into opp. box🥇

6⃣ crosses 🥇



• 7 goals in last 9 starts v West Ham#TOTWHU pic.twitter.com/yMOh73PiKb