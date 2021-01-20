Manchester City už je v čele Premier League, poradilo si i s Aston Villou

Biden podepsal nominace na ministry, ještě dnes zruší Trumpovy imigrační příkazy

Fotbalisté Manchesteru City v anglické lize porazili Aston Villu 2:0, pošesté za sebou v domácí soutěži vyhráli a poskočili do čela tabulky.
lkay Gündogan slaví branku s Philem Fodenem
lkay Gündogan slaví branku s Philem Fodenem | Foto: Reuters

Připravujeme podrobnosti. 

Anglická fotbalová liga - 1. kolo:

Manchester City - Aston Villa 2:0 (79. Silva, 90. Gündogan z pen.).

Tabulka:

1. Manchester City 18 11 5 2 31:13 38
2. Leicester 19 12 2 5 35:21 38
3. Manchester United 18 11 4 3 34:24 37
4. Liverpool 18 9 7 2 37:21 34
5. Tottenham 18 9 6 3 33:17 33
6. Everton 17 10 2 5 28:21 32
7. West Ham United 19 9 5 5 27:22 32
8. Chelsea 19 8 5 6 33:23 29
9. Southampton 18 8 5 5 26:21 29
10. Arsenal 19 8 3 8 23:19 27
11. Aston Villa 16 8 2 6 29:18 26
12. Leeds 18 7 2 9 30:34 23
13. Crystal Palace 19 6 5 8 22:33 23
14. Wolverhampton 19 6 4 9 21:29 22
15. Newcastle 18 5 4 9 18:30 19
16. Brighton 19 3 8 8 22:29 17
17. Burnley 17 4 4 9 9:22 16
18. Fulham 17 2 6 9 14:25 12
19. West Bromwich 19 2 5 12 15:43 11
20. Sheffield United 19 1 2 16 10:32 5
 
