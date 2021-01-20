Manchester City už je v čele Premier League, poradilo si i s Aston Villou

Připravujeme podrobnosti.
Anglická fotbalová liga - 1. kolo:
Manchester City - Aston Villa 2:0 (79. Silva, 90. Gündogan z pen.).
Tabulka:
|1.
|Manchester City
|18
|11
|5
|2
|31:13
|38
|2.
|Leicester
|19
|12
|2
|5
|35:21
|38
|3.
|Manchester United
|18
|11
|4
|3
|34:24
|37
|4.
|Liverpool
|18
|9
|7
|2
|37:21
|34
|5.
|Tottenham
|18
|9
|6
|3
|33:17
|33
|6.
|Everton
|17
|10
|2
|5
|28:21
|32
|7.
|West Ham United
|19
|9
|5
|5
|27:22
|32
|8.
|Chelsea
|19
|8
|5
|6
|33:23
|29
|9.
|Southampton
|18
|8
|5
|5
|26:21
|29
|10.
|Arsenal
|19
|8
|3
|8
|23:19
|27
|11.
|Aston Villa
|16
|8
|2
|6
|29:18
|26
|12.
|Leeds
|18
|7
|2
|9
|30:34
|23
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|19
|6
|5
|8
|22:33
|23
|14.
|Wolverhampton
|19
|6
|4
|9
|21:29
|22
|15.
|Newcastle
|18
|5
|4
|9
|18:30
|19
|16.
|Brighton
|19
|3
|8
|8
|22:29
|17
|17.
|Burnley
|17
|4
|4
|9
|9:22
|16
|18.
|Fulham
|17
|2
|6
|9
|14:25
|12
|19.
|West Bromwich
|19
|2
|5
|12
|15:43
|11
|20.
|Sheffield United
|19
|1
|2
|16
|10:32
|5