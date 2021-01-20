Manchester City už je v čele Premier League, poradilo si i s Aston Villou

Národní galerie Praha prodlouží výstavu maleb a dalších prací slavného malíře Rembrandta van Rijna do 21. března. Uvedla to dnes Česká televize. Výstava v paláci Kinských nazvaná Rembrandt: Portrét člověka začala 25. září a měla trvat do konce ledna. Kvůli nejpřísnějším opatřením proti koronaviru je od 27. prosince pro veřejnost uzavřená.

V paláci Kinských je vystaveno deset maleb a přes 50 prací slavného malíře. Výstava měla původně začít na jaře, její otevření bylo kvůli šíření nemoci covid-19 přesunuto na září. V prosinci byla mezi pěti výstavami, které měly výjimku ze zákazu otevření. Výjimku hygieniků s několika podmínkami dostaly výstavy s významnými zahraničními zápůjčkami. Ostatní galerie a muzea musela zavřít od 18. prosince.

Výstavu NGP připravila ve spolupráci s Wallraf-Richartz-Museum & Fondation Corboud v Kolíně nad Rýnem. Díla zapůjčily instituce jako Metropolitní muzeum v New Yorku, Londýnská Národní galerie, madridské Prado, Rijksmuseum v Amsterdamu či vídeňská Albertina. Výstava byla ústředním loňským projektem NGP. Bývalá ředitelka NGP Anne-Marie Nedoma ČTK před otevřením výstavy řekla, že tolik významných uměleckých děl Rembrandta i jeho souputníků lidé v Praze ještě neviděli.