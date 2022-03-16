Putin je válečný zločinec, řekl americký prezident. Kreml to považuje za nepřijatelné

Liverpool dál stíhá City. Nezastavil ho ani Arsenal
16. 3.  Elena
Liverpool dál stíhá City. Nezastavil ho ani Arsenal

ČTK ČTK
před 22 minutami
Fotbalisté Liverpoolu vyhráli po gólech Joty a Firmina na hřišti Arsenalu 2:0 a ztrácejí v anglické lize na vedoucí Manchester City už jen bod.
Roberto Firmino slaví s fanoušky Liverpoolu
Roberto Firmino slaví s fanoušky Liverpoolu | Foto: Reuters

Připravujeme podrobnosti.

Anglická fotbalová liga:

16. kolo:

Brighton - Tottenham 0:2 (37. Romero, 57. Kane),

27. kolo:

Arsenal - Liverpool 0:2 (55. Jota, 62. Firmino)

Tabulka:

1. Manchester City 29 22 4 3 68:18 70
2. Liverpool 29 21 6 2 75:20 69
3. Chelsea 28 17 8 3 57:19 59
4. Arsenal 27 16 3 8 43:31 51
5. Manchester United 29 14 8 7 48:40 50
6. West Ham United 29 14 6 9 48:36 48
7. Tottenham 28 15 3 10 44:35 48
8. Wolverhampton 29 14 4 11 29:23 46
9. Aston Villa 28 11 3 14 41:39 36
10. Southampton 29 8 11 10 36:45 35
11. Crystal Palace 29 7 13 9 39:38 34
12. Leicester 26 9 6 11 40:45 33
13. Brighton 29 7 12 10 26:36 33
14. Newcastle 28 7 10 11 32:48 31
15. Brentford 29 8 6 15 32:45 30
16. Leeds 29 6 8 15 31:65 26
17. Everton 26 6 4 16 28:47 22
18. Watford 29 6 4 19 29:55 22
19. Burnley 27 3 12 12 22:38 21
20. Norwich 29 4 5 20 18:63 17
 

