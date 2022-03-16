Liverpool dál stíhá City. Nezastavil ho ani Arsenal

Připravujeme podrobnosti.
Anglická fotbalová liga:
16. kolo:
Brighton - Tottenham 0:2 (37. Romero, 57. Kane),
27. kolo:
Arsenal - Liverpool 0:2 (55. Jota, 62. Firmino)
Tabulka:
|1.
|Manchester City
|29
|22
|4
|3
|68:18
|70
|2.
|Liverpool
|29
|21
|6
|2
|75:20
|69
|3.
|Chelsea
|28
|17
|8
|3
|57:19
|59
|4.
|Arsenal
|27
|16
|3
|8
|43:31
|51
|5.
|Manchester United
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48:40
|50
|6.
|West Ham United
|29
|14
|6
|9
|48:36
|48
|7.
|Tottenham
|28
|15
|3
|10
|44:35
|48
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|29
|14
|4
|11
|29:23
|46
|9.
|Aston Villa
|28
|11
|3
|14
|41:39
|36
|10.
|Southampton
|29
|8
|11
|10
|36:45
|35
|11.
|Crystal Palace
|29
|7
|13
|9
|39:38
|34
|12.
|Leicester
|26
|9
|6
|11
|40:45
|33
|13.
|Brighton
|29
|7
|12
|10
|26:36
|33
|14.
|Newcastle
|28
|7
|10
|11
|32:48
|31
|15.
|Brentford
|29
|8
|6
|15
|32:45
|30
|16.
|Leeds
|29
|6
|8
|15
|31:65
|26
|17.
|Everton
|26
|6
|4
|16
|28:47
|22
|18.
|Watford
|29
|6
|4
|19
|29:55
|22
|19.
|Burnley
|27
|3
|12
|12
|22:38
|21
|20.
|Norwich
|29
|4
|5
|20
|18:63
|17