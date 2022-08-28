Jeden gól stačil. West Ham se protrápil k první výhře sezony

Aktualizujeme
Anglická fotbalová liga - 4. kolo:
Aston Villa - West Ham United 0:1 (74. Fornals), Wolverhampton - Newcastle 1:1 (38. Neves - 90. Saint-Maximin),
17:30 Nottingham - Tottenham.
Tabulka:
|1.
|Arsenal
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11:3
|12
|2.
|Manchester City
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13:5
|10
|3.
|Brighton
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5:1
|10
|4.
|Tottenham
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7:3
|7
|5.
|Leeds
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7:4
|7
|6.
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5:6
|7
|7.
|Newcastle
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6:4
|6
|8.
|Manchester United
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4:7
|6
|9.
|Liverpool
|4
|1
|2
|1
|13:5
|5
|10.
|Brentford
|4
|1
|2
|1
|9:6
|5
|11.
|Fulham
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6:6
|5
|12.
|Nottingham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2:3
|4
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6:8
|4
|14.
|Southampton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5:8
|4
|15.
|Aston Villa
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3:7
|3
|16.
|West Ham United
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1:5
|3
|17.
|Bournemouth
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2:16
|3
|18.
|Everton
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3:5
|2
|19.
|Wolverhampton
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2:4
|2
|20.
|Leicester
|4
|0
|1
|3
|6:10
|1