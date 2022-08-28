Zahraniční ligy

Jeden gól stačil. West Ham se protrápil k první výhře sezony

Sport ČTK Sport, ČTK
před 8 minutami
Fotbalisté West Hamu ve 4. kole v anglické lize poprvé zvítězili. K výhře 1:0 na hřišti Aston Villy přispěli i Tomáš Souček s Vladimírem Coufalem.
Pablo Fornals z West Hamu slaví gól v zápase s Aston Villou
Pablo Fornals z West Hamu slaví gól v zápase s Aston Villou | Foto: Reuters

Aktualizujeme

Anglická fotbalová liga - 4. kolo:

Aston Villa - West Ham United 0:1 (74. Fornals), Wolverhampton - Newcastle 1:1 (38. Neves - 90. Saint-Maximin),

17:30 Nottingham - Tottenham.

Tabulka:

1. Arsenal 4 4 0 0 11:3 12
2. Manchester City 4 3 1 0 13:5 10
3. Brighton 4 3 1 0 5:1 10
4. Tottenham 3 2 1 0 7:3 7
5. Leeds 4 2 1 1 7:4 7
6. Chelsea 4 2 1 1 5:6 7
7. Newcastle 4 1 3 0 6:4 6
8. Manchester United 4 2 0 2 4:7 6
9. Liverpool 4 1 2 1 13:5 5
10. Brentford 4 1 2 1 9:6 5
11. Fulham 4 1 2 1 6:6 5
12. Nottingham 3 1 1 1 2:3 4
13. Crystal Palace 4 1 1 2 6:8 4
14. Southampton 4 1 1 2 5:8 4
15. Aston Villa 4 1 0 3 3:7 3
16. West Ham United 4 1 0 3 1:5 3
17. Bournemouth 4 1 0 3 2:16 3
18. Everton 4 0 2 2 3:5 2
19. Wolverhampton 4 0 2 2 2:4 2
20. Leicester 4 0 1 3 6:10 1
 

