Gebre Selassie gólem nastartoval obrat Brém, potvrdit to muselo video

🇽🇰🇩🇪 MILOT RASHICA ASSIST !



Rashica performs e beautiful piece of skill to get passed the Frankfurt player then plays a beautiful pass to Gebre Selassie who gets the finish.



Rashicas best performance this season by far 🚀🚀!#SVWSGE | #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/yQthkDuAJK