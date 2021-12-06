Everton v závěru otočil dohrávku s Arsenalem a přerušil sérii osmi porážek

Podrobnosti připravujeme.
Anglická fotbalová liga - 15. kolo:
Everton - Arsenal 2:1 (79. Richarlison, 90.+2 Gray - 45.+2 Ödegaard).
Tabulka:
|1.
|Manchester City
|15
|11
|2
|2
|32:9
|35
|2.
|Liverpool
|15
|10
|4
|1
|44:12
|34
|3.
|Chelsea
|15
|10
|3
|2
|35:9
|33
|4.
|West Ham United
|15
|8
|3
|4
|28:19
|27
|5.
|Tottenham
|14
|8
|1
|5
|16:17
|25
|6.
|Manchester United
|15
|7
|3
|5
|25:24
|24
|7.
|Arsenal
|15
|7
|2
|6
|18:22
|23
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|15
|6
|3
|6
|12:13
|21
|9.
|Brighton
|15
|4
|8
|3
|14:16
|20
|10.
|Aston Villa
|15
|6
|1
|8
|21:24
|19
|11.
|Leicester
|15
|5
|4
|6
|23:27
|19
|12.
|Everton
|15
|5
|3
|7
|19:25
|18
|13.
|Brentford
|15
|4
|5
|6
|19:21
|17
|14.
|Crystal Palace
|15
|3
|7
|5
|19:21
|16
|15.
|Leeds
|15
|3
|7
|5
|15:22
|16
|16.
|Southampton
|15
|3
|7
|5
|14:21
|16
|17.
|Watford
|15
|4
|1
|10
|20:29
|13
|18.
|Burnley
|14
|1
|7
|6
|14:21
|10
|19.
|Newcastle
|15
|1
|7
|7
|17:30
|10
|20.
|Norwich
|15
|2
|4
|9
|8:31
|10