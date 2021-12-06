Pacientů bude brzy jako na jaře. Na Vánoce ani nemyslíme, říká primářka z Bulovky

Everton v závěru otočil dohrávku s Arsenalem a přerušil sérii osmi porážek
6. 12.  Mikuláš
ČTK ČTK
před 9 minutami
Fotbalisté Evertonu gólem v nastavení otočili zápas proti Arsenalu a vítězstvím 2:1 ukončili po osmi zápasech šňůru bez výhry v anglické lize.
Radost fotbalistů Evertonu po obratu s Arsenalem v anglické lize.
Radost fotbalistů Evertonu po obratu s Arsenalem v anglické lize. | Foto: Reuters

Podrobnosti připravujeme.

Anglická fotbalová liga - 15. kolo:

Everton - Arsenal 2:1 (79. Richarlison, 90.+2 Gray - 45.+2 Ödegaard).

Tabulka:

1. Manchester City 15 11 2 2 32:9 35
2. Liverpool 15 10 4 1 44:12 34
3. Chelsea 15 10 3 2 35:9 33
4. West Ham United 15 8 3 4 28:19 27
5. Tottenham 14 8 1 5 16:17 25
6. Manchester United 15 7 3 5 25:24 24
7. Arsenal 15 7 2 6 18:22 23
8. Wolverhampton 15 6 3 6 12:13 21
9. Brighton 15 4 8 3 14:16 20
10. Aston Villa 15 6 1 8 21:24 19
11. Leicester 15 5 4 6 23:27 19
12. Everton 15 5 3 7 19:25 18
13. Brentford 15 4 5 6 19:21 17
14. Crystal Palace 15 3 7 5 19:21 16
15. Leeds 15 3 7 5 15:22 16
16. Southampton 15 3 7 5 14:21 16
17. Watford 15 4 1 10 20:29 13
18. Burnley 14 1 7 6 14:21 10
19. Newcastle 15 1 7 7 17:30 10
20. Norwich 15 2 4 9 8:31 10
 

Everton v závěru otočil dohrávku s Arsenalem a přerušil sérii osmi porážek
Everton v závěru otočil dohrávku s Arsenalem a přerušil sérii osmi porážek

