Škriniarovi už v PSG chystají lukrativní smlouvu, Inter chce 70 milionů eur

#Inter have turned down #PSG’s first bid (€50M) for Milan #Skriniar. Nerazzurri want €70M to sell the centre-back. #Paris are ready to increase at €60M the price to sign Skriniar. Talks ongoing. For the player ready a contract a salary of €7,5M/year until 2026 to convince him https://t.co/88WNynDLH1