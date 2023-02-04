Série Arsenalu překvapivě skončila. Nový nepříjemný Everton rozzuřil i Zinčenka

Podrobnosti připravujeme
Anglická fotbalová liga - 22. kolo:
Everton - Arsenal 1:0 (60. Tarkowski),
16:00 Aston Villa - Leicester, Brentford - Southampton, Brighton - Bournemouth, Manchester United - Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton - Liverpool,
18:30 Newcastle - West Ham United.
Tabulka:
|1.
|Arsenal
|20
|16
|2
|2
|45:17
|50
|2.
|Manchester City
|20
|14
|3
|3
|53:20
|45
|3.
|Newcastle
|20
|10
|9
|1
|33:11
|39
|4.
|Manchester United
|20
|12
|3
|5
|32:25
|39
|5.
|Tottenham
|21
|11
|3
|7
|40:31
|36
|6.
|Fulham
|22
|9
|5
|8
|32:30
|32
|7.
|Brighton
|19
|9
|4
|6
|37:27
|31
|8.
|Brentford
|20
|7
|9
|4
|32:28
|30
|9.
|Chelsea
|21
|8
|6
|7
|22:21
|30
|10.
|Liverpool
|19
|8
|5
|6
|34:25
|29
|11.
|Aston Villa
|20
|8
|4
|8
|23:27
|28
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|20
|6
|6
|8
|18:27
|24
|13.
|Nottingham
|20
|5
|6
|9
|16:35
|21
|14.
|Leicester
|20
|5
|3
|12
|28:35
|18
|15.
|Leeds
|19
|4
|6
|9
|26:33
|18
|16.
|West Ham United
|20
|5
|3
|12
|17:25
|18
|17.
|Everton
|21
|4
|6
|11
|16:28
|18
|18.
|Wolverhampton
|20
|4
|5
|11
|12:30
|17
|19.
|Bournemouth
|20
|4
|5
|11
|19:42
|17
|20.
|Southampton
|20
|4
|3
|13
|17:35
|15