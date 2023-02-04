Fotbal

Série Arsenalu překvapivě skončila. Nový nepříjemný Everton rozzuřil i Zinčenka

Sport ČTK Sport, ČTK
před 6 minutami
Fotbalisté Arsenalu ve 22. kole anglické ligy prohráli 0:1 s Evertonem. Vedoucí celek tabulky Premier League nebodoval poprvé od začátku září.
Oleksand Zinčenko a jeho konflikt s Nealem Maupayem v závěru utkání Everton - Arsenal.
Oleksand Zinčenko a jeho konflikt s Nealem Maupayem v závěru utkání Everton - Arsenal. | Foto: Reuters

Podrobnosti připravujeme

Anglická fotbalová liga - 22. kolo:

Everton - Arsenal 1:0 (60. Tarkowski),

16:00 Aston Villa - Leicester, Brentford - Southampton, Brighton - Bournemouth, Manchester United - Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton - Liverpool,

18:30 Newcastle - West Ham United.

Tabulka:

1. Arsenal 20 16 2 2 45:17 50
2. Manchester City 20 14 3 3 53:20 45
3. Newcastle 20 10 9 1 33:11 39
4. Manchester United 20 12 3 5 32:25 39
5. Tottenham 21 11 3 7 40:31 36
6. Fulham 22 9 5 8 32:30 32
7. Brighton 19 9 4 6 37:27 31
8. Brentford 20 7 9 4 32:28 30
9. Chelsea 21 8 6 7 22:21 30
10. Liverpool 19 8 5 6 34:25 29
11. Aston Villa 20 8 4 8 23:27 28
12. Crystal Palace 20 6 6 8 18:27 24
13. Nottingham 20 5 6 9 16:35 21
14. Leicester 20 5 3 12 28:35 18
15. Leeds 19 4 6 9 26:33 18
16. West Ham United 20 5 3 12 17:25 18
17. Everton 21 4 6 11 16:28 18
18. Wolverhampton 20 4 5 11 12:30 17
19. Bournemouth 20 4 5 11 19:42 17
20. Southampton 20 4 3 13 17:35 15
 

Pokud jste v článku zaznamenali chybu nebo překlep, dejte nám, prosím, vědět prostřednictvím kontaktního formuláře. Děkujeme!

Fotbal sport Premier League

Právě se děje

před 5 minutami

Sdruženář Pažout obsadil v Oberstdorfu životní 19. místo

Sdruženář Ondřej Pažout obsadil v závodě Světového poháru v Oberstdorfu 19. místo a nejlepší výsledek v kariéře mu vynesl první body v sezoně. Výbornou formu z poslední doby potvrdil dva týdny před začátkem mistrovství světa v Planici vítěz prestižní minisérie Seefeld Triple Johannes Lamparter, který si devátou výhrou v seriálu upevnil vedení v průběžném hodnocení.

Zdroj: ČTK
před 6 minutami
Série Arsenalu překvapivě skončila. Nový nepříjemný Everton rozzuřil i Zinčenka
Fotbal

Série Arsenalu překvapivě skončila. Nový nepříjemný Everton rozzuřil i Zinčenka

Fotbalisté Arsenalu ve 22. kole anglické ligy prohráli 0:1 s Evertonem. Vedoucí celek tabulky Premier League nebodoval poprvé od začátku září.
před 1 hodinou
Zahraničí

Obrazem: Metropole, kde "bolí dýchat". Nejchladnější hlavní město světa dusí smog

Obrazem: Metropole, kde "bolí dýchat". Nejchladnější hlavní město světa dusí smog
Prohlédnout si 26 fotografií
Mongolská metropole Ulánbátar v posledních dekádách zažívá překotný rozvoj. Za posledních třicet let se počet jejích obyvatel ztrojnásobil a nyní zde žije každý druhý Mongol.
Statisíce lidí v Ulánbátaru bydlí v tradičních jurtách, bílých kruhových obydlích. Uprostřed jediné obytné místnosti jsou umístěna kamínka.
před 1 hodinou

Pražští Piráti zahájili schvalování koaliční smlouvy se Spolu a STAN

Pražští Piráti zahájili schvalování koaliční smlouvy se Spolu (ODS, TOP 09, KDU-ČSL) a STAN pro pražskou radnici. Proces s diskusí členů krajského fóra ke znění dohody potrvá týden. Hlasování o vstupu do koalice zabere poslední dva dny, sdělili Piráti v tiskové zprávě. Pirátská strana má mít v radě čtyři zástupce.

Končící primátor Zdeněk Hřib by se měl stát prvním náměstkem primátora pro dopravu, zastupitelka Jana Komrsková náměstkyní pro životní prostředí a klimatický plán, zastupitel Daniel Mazur radním mimo jiné pro informační a komunikační technologie a pro vědu výzkum a inovace a dosavadní radní Adam Zábranský radním pro majetek, transparentnost a legislativu.

Ostatní strany budoucí koalice projednají smlouvu příští týden. V případě pirátského hlasování se pro vstup do koalice musí vyslovit nadpoloviční většina všech hlasujících. Proces vnitrostranického schvalování dohody je u Pirátů nejdelší. Strany Spolu ještě budou schvalovat i rozložení míst v radě města. Dohoda by měla být podepsaná před jednáním pražského zastupitelstva v polovině února, na kterém budou členové volit nové vedení hlavního města v čele s primátorem Bohuslavem Svobodou (ODS).

Zdroj: ČTK
Aktualizováno před 1 hodinou
Na severu Slovenska je kalamita, lyžařská střediska ve Vysokých Tatrách zavřela
Zahraničí

Na severu Slovenska je kalamita, lyžařská střediska ve Vysokých Tatrách zavřela

Úřady v okrese Žilina vyzvaly lidi, aby zůstali doma, a pokud to není nutné, nejezdili o víkendu autem na severní Slovensko.
před 2 hodinami
Senzace na slalomářském SP. Na stupních vítězů je poprvé v historii Řek
Zimní sporty

Senzace na slalomářském SP. Na stupních vítězů je poprvé v historii Řek

Švýcarský lyžař Ramon Zenhäusern vyhrál slalom Světového poháru v Chamonix a připsal si pátý triumf v seriálu.
před 3 hodinami
Hackeři jsou čím dál agresivnější. Braňte se víc, nařizuje EU velkým podnikům
Ekonomika

Hackeři jsou čím dál agresivnější. Braňte se víc, nařizuje EU velkým podnikům

Útoky obecně míří tam, kde jsou velké objemy dat a zejména osobních údajů, tedy například na e‑mailové služby či e‑shopy.
Další zprávy
Zprávy
Finance
Názory
Magazín
Sport
Žena
Tiráž  |  Napište nám  |  RSS  |  Hlavní zprávy do e-mailu

Centrum.cz  |  Atlas.cz 1999 – 2023 © Economia, a.s.  |  O nás  |  Všechny služby  |  Volná místa

Inzerce  |  Služby firmám  |  Všeobecné podmínky  |  Cookies  |  Nastavení soukromí  |  Ochrana osobních údajů  |  Zpracování osobních údajů  |  Audiovizuální mediální služby  |  Nápověda

Jakékoliv užití obsahu, včetně převzetí článků je bez souhlasu Economia, a.s. zapovězeno.