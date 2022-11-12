Fotbal

Senzace v Anglii, Manchester City doma padl s Brentfordem. Mlčel i fantom Haaland

před 11 minutami
Fotbalisté Manchesteru City v anglické lize nečekaně prohráli 1:2 s Brentfordem. Pro obhájce titulu jde o první porážku doma od února. Za domácí se neprosadil střelecký fantom Erling Haaland, outsider rozhodl o vítězství v osmé minutě nastaveného času, kdy dal svůj druhý gól v utkání Ivan Toney.
Zklamaná hvězda Manchesteru City Erling Haaland při utkání s Brentfordem
Zklamaná hvězda Manchesteru City Erling Haaland při utkání s Brentfordem | Foto: Reuters

Anglická fotbalová liga - 16. kolo:

Manchester City - Brentford 1:2 (45.+1 Foden - 16. a 90.+8 Toney).

1. Arsenal 13 11 1 1 31:11 34
2. Manchester City 14 10 2 2 40:14 32
3. Newcastle 14 7 6 1 28:11 27
4. Tottenham 14 8 2 4 27:18 26
5. Manchester United 13 7 2 4 18:19 23
6. Brighton 13 6 3 4 22:17 21
7. Chelsea 13 6 3 4 17:16 21
8. Liverpool 13 5 4 4 25:16 19
9. Fulham 14 5 4 5 23:24 19
10. Brentford 15 4 7 4 23:25 19
11. Crystal Palace 13 5 4 4 15:17 19
12. Leeds 13 4 3 6 19:22 15
13. Aston Villa 14 4 3 7 14:21 15
14. Leicester 14 4 2 8 23:25 14
15. West Ham United 14 4 2 8 12:15 14
16. Everton 14 3 5 6 11:14 14
17. Bournemouth 14 3 4 7 15:32 13
18. Southampton 14 3 3 8 12:24 12
19. Wolverhampton 14 2 4 8 8:22 10
20. Nottingham 14 2 4 8 10:30 10

 

Aktualizováno před 2 hodinami
"Nenechám tě tu, všechno musím zničit." Hororu ve studni předcházel boj na nože

"Nenechám tě tu, všechno musím zničit." Hororu ve studni předcházel boj na nože
Prohlédnout si 20 fotografií
Poklop chránící studnu na zahradě Jelínkových byl odstraněn. Vedle ležel kapesní nůž a kriminalisté nalezli i krev. Vedle stál okov připevněný k ocelovému lanku rumpálu. Policejní fotografie z vyšetřování případu vraždy ve Vonoklasech, která byla publikovaná v roce 1968 v Kriminalistickém sborníku.
Ukázka z epizody "Studna" z televizního seriálu 30 případů majora Zemana, který byl inspirován hororovou událostí ve Vonoklasech v roce 1968.
