Senzace v Anglii, Manchester City doma padl s Brentfordem. Mlčel i fantom Haaland

Anglická fotbalová liga - 16. kolo:
Manchester City - Brentford 1:2 (45.+1 Foden - 16. a 90.+8 Toney).
|1.
|Arsenal
|13
|11
|1
|1
|31:11
|34
|2.
|Manchester City
|14
|10
|2
|2
|40:14
|32
|3.
|Newcastle
|14
|7
|6
|1
|28:11
|27
|4.
|Tottenham
|14
|8
|2
|4
|27:18
|26
|5.
|Manchester United
|13
|7
|2
|4
|18:19
|23
|6.
|Brighton
|13
|6
|3
|4
|22:17
|21
|7.
|Chelsea
|13
|6
|3
|4
|17:16
|21
|8.
|Liverpool
|13
|5
|4
|4
|25:16
|19
|9.
|Fulham
|14
|5
|4
|5
|23:24
|19
|10.
|Brentford
|15
|4
|7
|4
|23:25
|19
|11.
|Crystal Palace
|13
|5
|4
|4
|15:17
|19
|12.
|Leeds
|13
|4
|3
|6
|19:22
|15
|13.
|Aston Villa
|14
|4
|3
|7
|14:21
|15
|14.
|Leicester
|14
|4
|2
|8
|23:25
|14
|15.
|West Ham United
|14
|4
|2
|8
|12:15
|14
|16.
|Everton
|14
|3
|5
|6
|11:14
|14
|17.
|Bournemouth
|14
|3
|4
|7
|15:32
|13
|18.
|Southampton
|14
|3
|3
|8
|12:24
|12
|19.
|Wolverhampton
|14
|2
|4
|8
|8:22
|10
|20.
|Nottingham
|14
|2
|4
|8
|10:30
|10